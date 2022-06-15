Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra Home Department has revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was behind the death threat letter issued to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. According to the officials, Bishnoi's gang had sent the letter to "create an atmosphere to show their power", news agency ANI reported.

Salman Khan and his father had received the death threat days after the killing of popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala. Gangster Bishnoi is also being probed for the murder of Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was curtailed by the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog.

"The gang was preparing to extort money from big businessmen and actors," ANI quoted a Maharashtra Home Department official as saying.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police on Wednesday brought Bishnoi to the state from Delhi under heavy security to question him in the Moosewala murder case. Bishnoi was produced before a court in Mansa district which remanded him to seven-day police custody.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted Punjab Police the transit remand of Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in the case related to the singer and Congress leader Moosewala's murder. The court had passed the order as Punjab Police produced Bishnoi before it after formally arresting him in the case.

On June 8, Delhi Police said that Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the killing of Moosewala.

Earlier, Punjab Police had said the killing of Moosewala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.



Punjab Police has arrested nine people for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring the shooters of Moosewala.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta