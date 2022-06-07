New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in the Tihar jail, has denied any involvement in the threat letter issued to Bollywood star Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

Bishnoi was interrogated by the Delhi Police in connection with the threat letter and during the questioning, the gangster claimed that he has no hand in this matter. According to the Delhi Police, Bishnoi has also said that he does not know who has issued the letter.

Bishnoi is also being investigated for his alleged role in the recent murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants near his village on May 29.

The gangster, who vowed to kill Salman Khan over his alleged involvement in the infamous blackbuck poaching case, was quizzed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

According to the Mumbai Police, Salim Khan, 87, was handed over an unsigned, hand-written threat letter on Sunday morning around 7.30 am by an unknown person on a bench where he normally rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade, and it was addressed to him and his son Salman.

According to news agency ANI, the letter had 'L.B.' written at the end, thus pointing to the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's initials.

The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge), said police sources on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, the Maharashtra department of Home Affairs increased the security for actor Salman Khan after the threat letter.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending the 'threat letter' to Salman Khan and Salim Khan.

The police are also scouring CCTV footage of the area for clues and questioning locals for further leads on the threat letter.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta