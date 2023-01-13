Ganga Vilas Cruise: 18 Suites, Spa, French Balconies Among Features Of World's Longest River Cruise

World's longest river cruise - MV Ganga Vilas - was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the world’s longest river cruise - MV Ganga Vilas from Varanasi. The flagging-off ceremony for this luxurious cruise was attended by Port, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others. The MV Ganga Vilas is the first-ever cruise vessel which was made in India.

Welcoming all passengers to the cruise, the prime minister said, "I want to tell passengers onboard river cruise liner MV Ganga Vilas that India has everything you can imagine. It also has lot beyond your imagination. India can't be defined in words. India can only be experienced from the heart because India has opened her heart for everyone."

Here is all you need to know about MV Ganga Vilas -

- MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi and take 51 days to travel 3,200 to reach Dibrugarh in Assam through Bangladesh.

- In its first journey, this cruise liner will carry 32 tourists from Switzerland across 27 river systems and will cruise through various prominent destinations located along the river banks in Varanasi, Patna, Kolkata, Bangladesh, Guwahati and Sibsagar/Dibrugarh, Sonowal was quoted by ANI as saying.

- This cruise is 62 meters long and 12 meters wide and requires a draft of 1.4 meters.

- It has been built as a fusion of Indian and international design.

- MV Ganga Vilas has 18 suites and all necessary amenities and has the capacity to carry a total of 36 passengers, apart from 40 crew members, according to a report by PTI. The extras this luxury cruise boasts include - French balconies, LED TVs, safes, smoke detectors, and convertible beds.

- The world’s longest river cruise will be operated by Antara Cruises, which already operates several luxury river cruises on routes across India.

- The cruise will cover 50 tourist destinations including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Shahiganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

- Cruise’s Director Raj Singh said that this cruise costs around Rs. 20 Lakh for tourists. Singh also informed that a sewage system is available on the cruise to ensure that no human waste flows into the Ganga.

