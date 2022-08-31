Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Begin At Hubbali's Eidgah After Karnataka HC's Nod | 10 Points

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began at the Eidgah ground in Hubbali-Dharwad on Wednesday, with the installation of a Ganpati idol, after the Karnataka High Court upheld authorities' decision to allow Ganeshotsav celebrations there. The order was passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

1. In a late-night hearing on Tuesday, the court dismissed the plea filed by the Anjuman-E-Islam and refused to interfere with the decision of the authorities to permit the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at Eidgah ground.

3. The High Court observed that the ground in dispute belongs to respondent authorities and they are carrying out regular activities there. It also said that the petitioner is not entitled to the benefit of the interim order passed by the Supreme Court.

3. "It is not in dispute that property belongs to respondent. Petitioner is admitted the title of respondent. From the perusal of the judgment (in a title suit), it is clear that respondent is owner of the property. The petitioner is the licencee and permitted to use (the land) only on two occasions," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

4. Some Hindu outfits had sought permission to install Ganesh idols and hold cultural activities on the Eidgah ground. They were granted permission by the Dharwad Municipal Commissioner under certain conditions.

5. However, the decision by the authorities was challenged by the Anjuman-E-Islam in the Karnataka High Court. The petition was filed by the Muslim group based on the Supreme Court order of a status quo in the case.

6. According to the Muslims, the Eidgah is a Waqf property where Muslims have performed Namaz for 200 years. "I want to tell Hindu brothers that Karnataka's Muslims are not against Ganesha festival celebrations, Islam does not preach opposing other's religious practices," said Karnataka State Board of Auqaf Chairman Moulana Shafi Saadi, as reported by news agency PTI.

7. The original property dispute actually dates back to 1955. In 1965, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Waqf. However, the issue was challenged again this year, when some Hindu outfits sought BBMP's permission to hold events at the Eidgah ground.

8. This resulted in two contrary sets of documents emerging -- the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf presented a 1965 gazette notifying the land as Wakf property and the 1974 City Survey records and all other civic records thereafter showed the land to be a playground.

9. In the meantime, following the BBMP order, several Hindu organisations announced they would celebrate Independence Day on the ground. Also, local Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan had announced they would go ahead and hoist the tricolour there.

10. However, the State Revenue Department organised the Independence Day event and an assistant commissioner-rank official hoisted the flag on August 15 for the first time at the Idgah ground.