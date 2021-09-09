Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: The Centre earlier had asked the states and UTs to reimpose restrictions for the upcoming festive season to avoid the third possible wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as 'Vinayaka Chaturthi', will be celebrated in India on September 10 this year. However, the celebrations have been hit once because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Several state and union territory (UT) governments, as asked by the Centre, have decided to reimpose restrictions to avoid a third possible wave of the pandemic.

Here's a list of states, UTs where restrictions have been imposed for Ganesh Chaturthi:

Delhi:

In Delhi, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places have been barred and officials have been instructed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in tents or pandals. Processions have also been banned and the DDMA has asked public to celebrate the festival at home.

Maharashtra:

The Maharashtra government has also banned Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places and urged people to celebrate the festival at home. "It is prohibited to visit the idol of Lord Ganesha or visit the mandap and the darshan should be made available online or through electronic means," it said.

Tamil Nadu:

Tamil Nadu, where there has been a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, has also banned Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places.

Karnataka:

The Karnataka government has allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations but with restrictions. As per the guidelines issued by the state government, no immersion of the idol will be allowed post 9 pm while processions have been banned. It has also said that only 20 people would be allowed in the celebrations.

"The government has decided to permit installation of Ganesh idols in public for a maximum of five days only in the districts where covid test positivity rate is less than 2 per cent. The idols must be immersed within five days at designated ponds, but the procession is not allowed while taking the idol for immersion," said state revenue minister R Ashoka.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma