New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished for joy and prosperity everywhere.

“Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over,” PM Modi wrote.

Several prominent leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished people on the occasion.

The President wrote that the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is an expression of people’s enthusiasm, joy and forbearance in taking every section of the society along.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya! Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is an expression of people’s enthusiasm, joy and forbearance in taking every section of the society along. May Vighnaharta help us all to overcome COVID-19 pandemic and bless us with a happy and healthy life,” Offical Twitter handle of the Indian President wrote.

Similarly, Shah tweeted, “Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Rahul Gandhi greeted the countrymen in Hindi, saying that the entire nation today needs the blessings of Ganesh Ji.

Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh wrote, “Wishing everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with good health, wealth and prosperity.”

Lakhs of devotees across the country will welcome Lord Ganpati into their homes with utmost devotion and gusto on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ten-day festival ends with the devotees bidding adieu to the elephant god for the year by immersing the idol in a nearby body of water such as river or sea.

