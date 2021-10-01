New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Gandhi Jayanti 2021 is celebrated annually on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a legendary freedom fighter. Popularly known as Bappu, he led several movements, namely the non-violence movement, Quit India Movement, Dandi March, Champaran Satyagraha, against the British Raj. On his birth anniversary, United Nations observes the day as International Day of Non-Violence.

Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday is celebrated as a national holiday in India, and on this day, schools and colleges organise essay and speech competitions. So if you are also looking for speech and essay ideas then, here we are to guide you in writing effective speech and essays.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Speech & Essay Ideas

- Keep your speech short and crisp

- Talk about his contributions to India’s independence

- Keep your speech simple so that students are able to understand

- Practice the speech multiple times to avoid any error

Short Speech

Start with greeting everyone--Good morning all, we are gathered here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

This national holiday is to celebrate independence and honour the principles through which our freedom fighters led us to this day. The most notable contribution was of the Father of our Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is also called Bapu especially by children. He fought for our independence by following the principles of peace and non-violence. He led many successful campaigns like removing the tax imposed on salt also calling the British to Quit India. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated by each and everyone regardless of their religion or caste. He was the cheerleader for reforming rights and questioning norms especially for the underprivileged and for that section of society that was paid the least attention to.



Gandhi Ji breathe his last breath on 30th January 1948 when he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. He rests today at Raj Ghat in New Delhi and thousands of respect are paid in the forms of garland and singing his favourite song ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’. On this day let us pledge ourselves to follow the path of the legacy he left behind and lead our lives in peace and harmony.



Thank you.

Essay

Gandhi Jayanti honours the great personality of Mahatma Gandhi. It’s an opportunity to reflect and cherish the life of this great personality. Furthermore, everyone must try to live like him on this day. Gandhi Jayanti is certainly a very patriotic day in India.

On October 2, annually India celebrates a national holiday in remembrance and honour of the birth of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi as Gandhi Jayanti. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is also famously referred to as Mahatma Gandhi, was given the title of “Father of The Nation” by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for his relentless struggles for our independence. Today is his 151st birth anniversary and we are here to revisit the principles via which he led his life and fought for independence.



Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat on October 2, 1869, in British India to a merchant class family. He was 24 when he first left India to pursue law in South Africa where for the first time encountered inequality due to his race and colour, and was thrown out of the train because he didn’t resemble his white co-passengers. When he returned to India to practice law he was appalled to see the injustices around him and his deep sense of doing justice was triggered. He always fought for what is right and participated in many non-violent civil rights movements and led many campaigns like Dandi March which is also called Salt March in 1930 to protest against the illegally imposed salt tax as this basic amenity was already freely available to us due to our coastal location where thousands of people followed Gandhi to the Arabian Sea from his religious retreat in Ahmedabad and the famous Quit India Movement in 1942. He also felt strongly about many unfair practices imposed by the British rule and fought against racism, the caste system, discriminating against people by claiming them as untouchables, and many such societal inequalities. Due to these protests, he along with his followers and many other freedom fighters served their time in prison.



Due to his active interaction with people and the influence he had because of his keen interest in their matters as he truly cared for the people and the desire to help them he soon after became the leader of the Congress party, and this only accelerated the power of Mahatma Gandhi as now his followers and supporters increased and so did his opponents.



He devoted his life to relentlessly working towards spreading awareness about the importance of equality, peace, and harmony in brotherhood. His principles and values still hold great value and people consider it to be the right path to follow and these ideas were spread by many of his disciples, literature writers, and artists.



Today as we go about our lives let’s remember and honour his philosophy by treating people with respect and equality without any prejudices and not conform to violence even at our worst, let’s lead a life in peace by following the path of non-violence. Jai Hind.

Hope this helped you in curating an interesting and effective speech and essay.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv