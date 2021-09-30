New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mahatama Gandhi, fondly known as Bappu and Father of Nation, is an inspiring figure who fought against the Britishers for India's independence. His journey from studying law in London to India's independence is not just remarkable but also teaches that one should keep striving till one achieves the goal.

Born on October 2, 1869, in a Hindu family in Gujarat, Gandhi received his training in law at the Inner Temple, London. After two unsuccessful years in India, Gandhi moved to South Africa to represent an Indian merchant in a lawsuit. In 1921, he assumed leadership of the Indian National Congress and led nationwide campaigns like expanding women's rights, ending untouchability, easing poverty, Swaraj and many others.

As we are going to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, here we have brought you some lesser-known facts that will leave you surprised. Take a look below:

- Mahatama Gandhi was responsible for the Civil Rights movement in 4 continents and 12 countries.

- Steve Jobs's glasses are not only similar to Mahatama Gandhi's glasses but are also a tribute to the legend.

- Mahatama Gandhi never won Nobel Peace Prize despite being nominated 5 times.

- Mahatama Gandhi spoke English like an Irishman.

- Great Britain released a stamp honouring Mahatama Gandhi after 21 years of his death. Interestingly, Great Britain was one of the countries Gandhi fought against for independence.

- There are around 53 major roads in India and 48 roads outside India that are named after Mahatma Gandhi.

- In 1930, Gandhi became the first and only Indian (so far) who has been honoured with the title "Time Person of the Year".

-Mahatama Gandhi and famous author Leo Tolstoy conversed with each other through letters.

-Mahatma Gandhi's funeral procession was 8 kilometres long.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv