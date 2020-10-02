Gandhi Jayanti 2020 LIVE Updates: Several events and campaigns have been organised to honour the man who spearheaded the Indian Independence Movement with his noble ideologies of Ahimsa and Non-Violence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is celebrating the 151st birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, today. Several events and campaigns have been organised to honour the man who spearheaded the Indian Independence Movement with his noble ideologies of Ahimsa and Non-Violence. Gandhi Ji was a freedom fighter whose sacrifice, efforts, non-violence policy and struggles have given India independence from the colonial rule of Britishers.

Honouring the efforts and sacrifices made by the Father of the Nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his tributes to the freedom fighter and said, "We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India."

Here are the latest updates on tributes for Mahatma Gandhi from across the country:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at the state legislative assembly in Thiruvananthapuram, on his birth anniversary today.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM Edappadi Palanisamy & Deputy CM O Panneerselvam pay floral tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at his statue in Marina beach, on his birth anniversary.

Marking the 151st #GandhiJayanti, India gifted 41 Ambulances to government and non-profit organizations of Nepal working in 29 districts across Nepal: Embassy of India in Kathmandu

Panchkula: Haryana Chief Minister launches 'Swachhata Pakhwara' on the occasion of #MahatmaGandhiJayanti. He says, "Desilting of sewers and waterworks of government departments will be carried out in these 15 days. I appeal to people to participate in the fight for cleanliness."

#WATCH Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spins the Charkha at Kshetriya Shri Gandhi Ashram in Hazratganj, on the birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/Qy0Z3OtEM6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 2, 2020

Jharkhand: Governor Draupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Hemant Soren pay tribute to #MahatmaGandhi, at Bapu Vatika in Morhabadi ground of Ranchi, on his birth anniversary today.

#WATCH Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) band plays 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at Gandhi Smriti, as a tribute to #MahatmaGandhi on his birth anniversary today. (Video source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/FZHGB8k7no — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his birth anniversary today.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, on his birth anniversary today.

Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his birth anniversary today.

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/T39dyy59zr — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

"On this auspicious occasion of #GandhiJayanti, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the welfare and progress of the nation, to follow the mantra of truth and non-violence, and to build a clean, capable, strong and prosperous India, and to make Gandhiji's dreams come true," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing about harmony and equality in the society. He remains a source of inspiration for all the humanity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2020

