New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major success for the Maharashtra Police, at least 13 Naxals were killed in an encounter with police's C-60 commandos in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Friday. According to a senior police official of the Maharashtra police, the encounter broke out at around 5:30 am on Friday in the forest at Kotmi in Etapalli.

Sandeep Patil, Deputy Inspector General of Gadchiroli, as quoted by PTI said that "the Naxals had gathered for a meeting in the forest at Kotmi in Etapalli. Based on specific inputs, the police party, comprising C-60 commandos, had launched a search operation in the forest".

Patil further said that the Naxals spotted the police and opened fire following which the police party retaliated and neutralised 13 Naxals. "However, the ultras spotted the police party and opened fire, following which the C-60 commandos retaliated, in which 13 Naxals were killed", he said, adding that "the encounter lasted around an hour, after which the remaining Naxals escaped into the dense forest".

According to Sandip Patil the operation was a huge success for Maharashtra Police and there is a possibility that more Naxals were wiped out in the encounter. Bodies of the Naxals have been recovered from the spot and a search operation in the area is still on, he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan