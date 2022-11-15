G20 Summit LIVE Updates: 'It's Our Turn To Take Path Of Peace', Says PM Modi On Russia-Ukraine War

-
09:35 AM
PM Modi at G20 Summit in Bali
At the G20 Summit this morning, spoke at the session on Food and Energy Security. Highlighted India’s efforts to further food security for our citizens. Also spoke about the need to ensure adequate supply chains as far as food and fertilisers are concerned: PM Narendra Modi
In India, in order to further sustainable food security, we are emphasising on natural farming and making millets, along with other traditional food grains, more popular. Also talked about India’s strides in renewable energy: PM Narendra Modi
-
09:22 AM
Joe Biden walks over to PM Modi before start of G20 Summit
#WATCH | US President Joe Biden walks over to PM Narendra Modi before the start of #G20Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
#WATCH | US President Joe Biden walks over to PM Narendra Modi before the start of #G20Summit in Bali, Indonesia.— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/2ULTveCaqh
-
09:17 AM
India is committed to clean energy, environment: PM Modi
India's energy-security is also important for global growth, as it's the world's fastest-growing economy.We must not promote any restrictions on supply of energy&stability in energy market should be ensured. India is committed to clean energy&environment: PM at #G20Summit in Bali
India's energy-security is also important for global growth, as it's the world's fastest-growing economy.We must not promote any restrictions on supply of energy&stability in energy market should be ensured. India is committed to clean energy&environment: PM at #G20Summit in Bali pic.twitter.com/SNubm92vPM— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022
-
09:13 AM
Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis: PM Modi at G20 Summit
Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build a mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured: PM Narendra Modi at #G20Summit in Bali, Indonesia
Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build a mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured: PM Narendra Modi at #G20Summit in Bali, Indonesia pic.twitter.com/wszBdMq5Yl— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022
-
09:12 AM
'We've to find path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine': PM Modi
I've repeatedly said we've to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire & diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, WWII wreaked havoc in the world. After that leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn: PM at #G20Summit in Bali
I've repeatedly said we've to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire & diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, WWII wreaked havoc in the world. After that leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn: PM at #G20Summit in Bali pic.twitter.com/aQjAuJIuVb— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022
-
08:39 AM
PM Modi attends G20 Indonesia working session on food, energy security
PM Modi attends #G20Indonesia Working Session on food & energy security. In his intervention, he underlined the criticality of resilient supply chains for food, fertilizers & energy, the need for affordable finance for a smooth energy transition for the Global South: MEA
PM Modi attends #G20Indonesia Working Session on food & energy security.— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022
In his intervention, he underlined the criticality of resilient supply chains for food, fertilizers & energy, the need for affordable finance for a smooth energy transition for the Global South: MEA pic.twitter.com/GhHvGFxBZ8
-
08:38 AM
PM Modi holds brief discussion at G20 Summit
PM Modi holds a brief discussion at the start of the #G20Summit in Bali, Indonesia with French President Emmanuel Macron: Prime Minister's Office
PM Modi holds a brief discussion at the start of the #G20Summit in Bali, Indonesia with French President Emmanuel Macron: Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/cLKgdaIMDq— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022
-
08:16 AM
Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron meet PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron as the #G20BaliSummit began in Indonesia this morning.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron as the #G20BaliSummit began in Indonesia this morning.— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/EXKz8lqSUJ
-
08:15 AM
G20 Summit
As G20 presidency, Indonesia made its best effort to bridge profound & wide differences. But success can only be achieved if all of us are fully committed to work to set aside differences to produce something concrete, beneficial for world: Indonesian Pres Joko Widodo
-
08:14 AM
G20 Summit: PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden
Indonesia | US President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Apurva Kempisnky hotel, Bali where the leaders will attend the 17th
-
08:14 AM
G20 Summit: PM Modi arrives in Bali to attend Summit
Indonesia | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Apurva Kempisnky hotel, Bali to attend the 17th #G20Summit. EAM Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant are also here.
Indonesia | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Apurva Kempisnky hotel, Bali to attend the 17th #G20Summit.— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022
EAM Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant are also here. pic.twitter.com/etdPeNoyPz
-
08:13 AM
Russian defence minister Sergie Lavrov arrives to attend G20 Summit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived at Apurva Kempisnky hotel, Bali to attend the 17th #G20Summit. He was greeted by the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.
-
08:09 AM
G20 Summit: China's Xi Jinping arrives
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at Apurva Kempisnky hotel, Bali to attend the 17th #G20Summit. He is greeted by the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
World
-
World
-
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 14 Written Update: Sajid Khan Is The New Captain, Tina Says She Will Never Trust SajidEntertainment
-
Combo
LIVE BLOG
G20 Summit LIVE Updates: 'It's Our Turn To Take Path Of Peace', Says PM Modi On Russia-Ukraine War
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 09:39 AM IST
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 09:39 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali to participate in the Food and Energy Security Session at the 17th G20 Leaders Summit. Indonesia's President Joko Widodo greeted PM Modi at the venue. The two leaders shook hands as they met at Apurva Kempisnky hotel in Bali. PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali to attend the G20 Leaders Summit. After arriving in Bali, PM Modi tweeted, "Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!"
15 November 2022