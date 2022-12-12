G20 Summit In India: Mumbai Traffic Police Imposes Restrictions, Route Alterations; Check Details

Mumbai Traffic Police has closed several roads around the venue of the G20 summit.

Some roads will be closed and traffic will be diverted in Mumbai as the financial capital of India prepares to hold the G20 Summit. This year, India has assumed the presidency of G20 and will host leaders from across the globe for this mega event involving some of the world’s biggest economies. Mumbai Traffic Police has announced various route alterations starting today. These alterations and restrictions will kick in from December 12, 2022 and will be in place till December 16, during which the leaders will be visiting Mumbai.

South Mumbai:

On December 13, the members of G20 will visit hotel Taj Palace in Colaba. And there can be traffic congestion on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P Ramchandani Marg, B K Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street, and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg.

1. The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from Regal Junction will be closed for both north and southbound vehicular traffic.

2. Another route that is being closed for traffic is the stretch of Adam Street (Electric Pole No. AS-5) between Boman Behram Road Junction and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg Junction.

3. The third route that is closed is from Mandlik Street to Boman Behram Road.

4. Lastly, the fourth closed route is the Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg to Mahakavi Bhushan Marg Junction.

5. In all the above routes, emergency vehicles are an exception. The alternative routes for these are - from Regal Circle southbound – Mahakavi Bhushan Marg – Taj Palace – Boman Behram Road – Alva Chowk – Electic House – SBS Road.

6. The stretch between the Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club) and Adam Street Junction is also closed – and the alternative route is Azmi Road – Bhid Bhanjan Mandir – SBS Road.

Western Suburbs:

The residence and meeting place of the delegates and leaders will be at the Hotel Grand Hyatt, Kalina, Santacruz (East). To manage traffic in the Western Suburbs region - in the Vakola traffic division - the police have announced a no-entry and no-parking advisory. This advisory will be applicable on all types of vehicles, including emergency vehicles.

1. All vehicles traveling from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt are not allowed to enter. Those who need to pass from this area can instead proceed through the Military Junction by taking a right turn from Kalina Junction and proceeding towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra Road.

2. Those who will be coming from the old C.S.T Road to Hotel Grand Hyatt Road– must take the right from Hansbhugra Junction and go through Vakola Junction towards Nehru Road, Santacruz Station, or the Western Express Highway.

3. The vehicles traveling from Patuck College Junction at Nehru Road to Hotel Grand Hyatt Road should instead take right from Military Junction through Kalina Junction and shall proceed towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra Road.