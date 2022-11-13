G20 In Bali: PM Modi May Hold Talks With US, China; Agenda And Challenges For India

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Indonesia on Monday for the G20 leaders' summit. The resort island of Bali will host a gathering of the world's most powerful leaders. PM Modi unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India's G20 presidency via video conferencing on Tuesday. India will assume the presidency from December 1, 2022, until November 30, 2023. It will host 200 meetings of the forum across the country, with at least one meeting in every state capital.

For us in India, the G-20 in 2023 will not only be about diplomatic meetings. This Summit presents us with the opportunity to showcase our developmental strides aimed at furthering global good. pic.twitter.com/8YmLmI4ZQz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2022

WHAT IS G20?

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the most developed and powerful economies in the world. Among the countries that are members of it are India, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. The forum basically works to address issues such as climate change, sustainable development, and international financial stability, among others. Founded in 1999 in response to several world economic crises, the leaders of the group have convened at least once a year since 2008.

MODI'S VISIT TO BALI

PM Modi will be on a three-day visit to attend the summit and will participate in three key sessions: food and energy security, digital transformation, and health. Among others, there is the conflict in Ukraine and its implications for the world. This summit is important for India as Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is hosting the summit, will symbolically hand over the G20 presidency to Modi during the closing session.

Ahead of the 17th summit, speculation is rife about the bilateral talks between India and other nations—the US, UK, and China.

Jake Sullivan, the US National Advisor, said that US President Joe Biden is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Modi at the G20 summit. Amid the bilateral talks between leaders, it will be interesting to see whether Modi meets Rishi Sunak, the newly elected Prime Minister of the UK, and the Chinese President Xi Jinping. If PM and Xi meet, it will be the first time since the military standoff along the LAC began in April-May 2020.

INDIA AND THE 17TH SUMMIT

India is assuming the presidency of the summit at a very crucial juncture when the credibility of the G20 has suffered drastically in recent months. It is facing a crisis because of the internal rift and a host of other issues as well. Just after India assumes the presidency, it will have to work on the growing differences and lead from the front. Besides setting up an internal governance structure, India will also have to take on issues that require the unanimity of all the members to ensure profitable participation by all the members. It will also help to take decisions based on a consensus, which will lead to the growth of the forum both internally and globally as a powerful group.

The priorities of India include women's empowerment, digital infrastructure, tech-enabled development, and energy security, among others.

Other challenges include measures to ensure global food security and a clear G20 policy and position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Amid the Russian president's not participating in the summit, the war between the countries must be a focal point of discussion, and ensuring a code of conduct for all the members is the need of the hour.