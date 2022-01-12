Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 11 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and said the future will belong to societies that invest in healthcare.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the number of medical colleges has gone up to 596, an increase of 54% and the 11 districts where new Medical Colleges are being established are Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, and Krishnagiri.

The government had earlier said the establishment of these medical colleges was in line with the prime minister's constant endeavour to promote affordable medical education and improve health infrastructure in all parts of the country.

The new colleges have been set up under the centrally-sponsored scheme of establishing new medical colleges attached to existing district/referral hospital.Over 1.5 crore people in these districts and adjoining areas would benefit from the new initiative.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the new building of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in the state.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address:

"The once in a lifetime COVID-19 pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of the health sector. Future belongs to societies that invest in healthcare," said PM Modi

"Learning from the pandemic, we keep working to ensure inclusive, quality health services to all our countrymen: PM Modi

"In the coming years I envision India as being the go-to destination for quality and affordable care. India has everything needed to be a hub for medical tourism. I say this based on the skills of our doctors," PM Modi said.

"Medical education is one of the most desired streams for studies," PM Modi

“I have always been fascinated by the richness of the Tamil language and culture," said PM.\

"Thanks to Ayushman Bharat, the poor have access to top quality and affordable healthcare. The cost of knee implants and stents have become one-third of what it was," said Modi

Posted By: Ashita Singh