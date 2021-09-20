The new travel rules in UK makes it mandatory for even fully vaccinated Indians to undergo 10 days quarantine before visiting the country. Several Indian politicians like Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor have slammed this move.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fully vaccinated Indians will not be considered inoculated in the United Kingdom, as per the new travel rules. They will have to undergo 10 days of quarantine before visiting the country. According to the UK government, if a person has been vaccinated in Africa, or South America, or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia, they are considered unvaccinated and will have to follow quarantine rules.

As per the new travel rules in UK the passengers will have to take a pre-departure test in the three days before they travel to England, a day 2 and day 8 PCR test after arrival, complete their passenger locator form any time in the 48 hours before they arrive, and self-isolate at their given address for 10 days upon entry.

Criticising this, several Indian politicians called the new UK travel rules bizarre and racist.



"Absolutely bizarre considering Covishield was originally developed in the UK and The Serum Institute, Pune has supplied to that country too! This smacks of racism," tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, reacting to the restrictions.

Congress' Shashi Tharoor also slammed the restrictions and opted out of an event in the UK after the new travel rules and restrictions were rolled out.

"Because of this, I have pulled out of a debate at the @cambridgeunion & out of launch events for the UK edition of my book #TheBattleOfBelonging (published there as #TheStruggleForIndiasSoul)," posted Tharoor from his Twitter handle.

Earlier, UK's travel rules divided countries into three different categories - Green, Amber, and Red. However, as per the new rules, there will be only one category - Red, and simplified travel rules from other countries. The rules will depend on the vaccination status of individuals traveling to the UK.

"From 4 am Monday 4 October 2021, the rules for international travel to England will change from the red, amber, green traffic light system to a single red list of countries and simplified travel measures for arrivals from the rest of the world. The rules for travel from countries and territories not on the red list will depend on your vaccination status," said the UK government website.

Meanwhile, if the passenger is recognized as fully vaccinated, they have to book and pay for a day 2 COVID-19 test to be taken after arrival in England, complete the passenger locator form any time in the 48 hours before they arrive, and take a test on or before day 2 after they arrive in the country.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha