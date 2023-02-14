'Fully Cooperating, Hope Situation Resolves Soon': BBC On Tax Survey At Its Mumbai, Delhi Offices

THE BRITISH Broadcasting Company, BBC on Tuesday said that they are fully cooperating with the Indian income tax authorities after the IT department surveyed the media company's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai in a case of alleged tax evasion.

"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the press office of the BBC tweeted.

This IT survey comes weeks after the BBC released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 'India: The Modi Question," which caused controversy.

Meanwhile, reacting to the same Congress termed the survey as "intimidation tactics" and alleged that the action shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the IT raid at BBC's offices "reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism". "We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer," he said in a tweet.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia rejected the Congress' criticism of the Income Tax (I-T) action and said the government agency should be allowed to do its job. Also, BJP accused the British media of "venomous" reporting against India and alleged that its propaganda and the Congress' agenda go together.

Earlier today, the Income Tax Department conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, New Delhi officials said. For the survey, income tax officials arrived at BBC offices located at the national capital's KG Marg. The British broadcaster's office at Kalina Santacruz in Mumbai was also surveyed.

The department searched for documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, they said. According to officials, as part of the survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company. It does not raid the residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.