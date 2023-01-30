Full Emergency Declared At Kochi Airport After Hydraulic Failure Suspected In Flight From Sharjah

A full emergency was declared at the Kochi airport on Sunday after a flight from Sharjah was suspected to have suffered a hydraulic failure, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said. However, the emergency was soon lifted as the aircraft landed safely at the airport.

"Suspected hydraulic failure at IX 412 from Sharjah to Kochi. Due to this, a full emergency was declared at 08.04 pm in the Kochi airport. The aircraft landed safely at 08.26 pm," the CIAL said in a statement.

There were no diversion or runway blockages and the emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 pm, ANI cited CIAL officials. Normal airport operations resumed post the withdrawal of the emergency.

Earlier on Sunday, an Air Asia flight to Kolkata made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport soon after take-off as it suffered bird hit. "Air Asia flight return back to the Lucknow airport after aircraft suffered bird hit, aircraft was landed safely and all passengers are also safe," an airport official said.

The Airbus aircraft of Air Aisa was carrying around 170 passengers, all of whom were safe.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection. Impacted guests were attended to and we are making all efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations," the carrier added.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control," it said.