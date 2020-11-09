The victim's family claimed that he was not getting his salary 'properly' over the last three months which forced him to take the extreme step.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus conductor, who was reportedly frustrated over 'erratic disbursement of salary', on Monday allegedly committed suicide in Jalgaon, reported news agency ANI.

The victim's family claimed that he was not getting his salary 'properly' over the last three months which forced him to take the extreme step on Monday. The family has claimed that the victim had blamed the Uddhav Thackeray government responsible for his death.

"My son used to work for the MSRTC and was posted at the Jalgaon depot. He was dealing with loans and used to get erratic and low salary and committed suicide because of it," victim's father Anil Choudhry was quoted as saying by ANI.

Over the last few months, the MSRTC has failed to provide salaries to its employees, leaving them frustrated. Last week, nearly one lakh MSRTC employees had also stagged a protest in the state, demanding their pending salaries to be paid.

The Maharashtra government, meanwile, has said that it will soon pay the remaining salaries and wages, adding that the "economic condition of the state is bad" which is causing a delay.

"State Transport employees with pending salaries to be paid one month's salary today. Before Diwali, they will get 2 month's salary. They need not be disheartened and take extreme steps like suicide. Economic condition is bad now but we'll find a way," Maharashtra State Transport Minister said on Monday.

The MSRTC has 17,500 buses in its fleet which make 56,756 trips every day to every nook and corner of Maharashtra. However, transport undertaking is incurring a loss of little less than Rs 2 crore per day over the last two months due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, reported news agency PTI.

