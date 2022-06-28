From World Record Holder To Ex-DU Professor, Meet The Other Candidates In Race To Raisina Hills

India is all set to get its new President with the elections to take place on July 18. A total of 56 candidates, including NDA's Draupadi Murmu and opposition's Yashwant Sinha have filed their nominations till Monday, as stated by a data available with Rajya Sabha.

Interestingly, Limca Book of World Record holder K Padmarajan, who holds a record of being the most unsucessful contestant, also filed his nomination. Padmarajan has so far contested in 231 elections but have failed to register victory in any.

Meanwhile, Ram Kumar Shukla with an aim to prove that a president should be provided with the minimum facilities but be subjected to work maximum for the people's good, has also filed nomination for the upcoming elections. Shukla believes that the President should live in one house unlike the three that the present President has.

Another contestant to lock horns in the tight race is Ashok Kumar Dhingra who has worked with many organizations that talk about the welfare of the Army and the armed forces, his work makes him believe that he is the appropriate candidate for the position of President of India.

The list also includes Daya Shankar Agarwal, a former professor of Delhi University and Suraj Prakash, who works to help the victims of accidents.

Notably, there are two more days to file the nominations for the candidature for the next President of India. The candidates need to have a certified copy of electoral roll with their name on it, in order to do the same.

Later, the candidates are expected to come up with a list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders while also paying an application fee of Rs 15,000 while filing the nomination. If the nomination goes unsuccessful, the amount will be returned to the candidate after the election is concluded.

Meanwhile, Draupadi Murmu filed her candidature on Friday, while the opposition's Yashwant filed the same on Monday.

The results for the Presidential Elections will be declared on July 21.

