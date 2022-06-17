New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme, the Centre and several states, mostly ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have announced that they will give priority to the 'Agniveers' in the recruitment of police and other jobs once they complete their four years of service.

Following is the complete list of benefits that agniveers would get after completion of their four-year tenure:

Centre:

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the Centre has decided to give priority to agniveers who complete four years of service for recruitment in CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and Assam Rifles.

Uttar Pradesh:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that agniveers will be given priority during the recruitment of state police and allied forces. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said the Agnipath scheme will prepare the youth for the service of the nation and society.

युवा साथियो,



'अग्निपथ योजना' आपके जीवन को नए आयाम प्रदान करने के साथ ही भविष्य को स्वर्णिम आधार देगी। आप किसी बहकावे में न आएं।



माँ भारती की सेवा हेतु संकल्पित हमारे 'अग्निवीर' राष्ट्र की अमूल्य निधि होंगे व @UPGovt अग्निवीरों को पुलिस व अन्य सेवाओं में वरीयता देगी।



— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 16, 2022

Uttarakhand:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that agniveers will be given priority during the recruitment of Uttrakhand Police and other related services.

Madhya Pradesh:

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Indian Army is the pride of the country and the soldiers who would serve in the Agnipath scheme will be given preference in the recruitment of the state police.

Haryana:

In a statement, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the Haryana government will prioritise the agniveers while recruiting for jobs and other works.

"With the new recruitment scheme, they will not only get an opportunity to serve the country but will also get a job. Besides, their role would make it more meaningful in building a new India," he said.

