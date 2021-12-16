New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has raised the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 as the Union Cabinet passed the proposal on Wednesday, December 15 after recommendations from the Centre's task force. The decision has been taken to build on women's rights and considering issues like the age of motherhood, lowering maternal mortality rate, and nutritional level. With this, the new minimum of marriage for women in India has become 21- legally equal to men in the country.

Here's a look at the legal marriage age of women in other countries:

Estonia

Estonia is a country in Europe with the lowest marriage age cap on the continent. In Estonia teenagers at the age of 15 are allowed to marry with parental consent.

In the year 2015, the Spanish government announced that it would raise the marriage age from 14 to 16 to match with the rest of Europe, as reported by the Independent.

UK

In England and Wales people are allowed to marry at the age of 18. However, they can also marry at the age of 16 or 17 with parental consent. UK has no law that prohibits marriages held under this age, according to a BBC report.

Trinidad and Tobago

The official marital age is 18 for men and women in Trinidad and Tobago according to a US State Department’s 2014 human rights report. However, Muslims and Hindus have their own Marriage Act. For Muslims, the age is set at 16 for boys and 12 for girls. On the other hand, for Hindu's the age is 18 and 14, respectively.

US

In the US the marriage age depends on states or the common law. In most cases, the minimum age is set at 18. However, in Nebraska the minimum age is 19 while in Mississippi it's 21.

China

The legal marriage age for men is 22 and for women, it is 20.

Niger

The minimum age for marriage in the Civil Code is 18 years for boys and 15 years for girls.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha