'From Sound Of Bomb Blasts To Airplanes': Amit Shah Hails Five Years Of BJP Govt In Tripura

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked to move Tripura on the path of development adding that crime against women has also declined by 50 prer cent.

Addressing a public rally at Santirbazar Tripura, Shah said that the BJP government has done justice to all the employees by implementing the 7th Pay Commission in the state.

"Earlier the entire Northeast used to eco with the sound of bomb blasts, but now the sound of trains and airplanes is heard in the state," he said.

Addressing the huge gathering in a public rally at Santirbazar (Tripura). #VijaySankalpJansabha https://t.co/k7AQvaZE2Y — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 6, 2023

He further spoke about the development in the state and said, "Once known for incidents of drug-trafficking, violence, blockades and corruption, Tripura is now known for infrastructure development, peace and prosperity. All this is possible because of BJP government."

He hailed the state government and said, "We promised change, BJP worked for peace in 5 years."

The Union Home Minister further mentioned that his government will continue to do so and will make Tripura the "most developed state in North East" in next five years.

BJP registered a phenomenal victory in Tripura in the 2018 Assembly elections, a Left bastion. After its poll victory, BJP appointed Biplab Deb as Tripura's Chief Minister and in May 2022 appointed Manik Saha for the role.

Meanwhile, this is the second visit by the Union Home Minister to the state this year.

Earlier, on January 5, he attended two Rath Yatras - one from North Tripura's Dharmanagar and another from South Tripura's Sabroom.

The party is preparing itself to register another win in Tripura and has struck an alliance with its former ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) which has fielded its candidates at five assembly seats.