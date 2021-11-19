New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, in a surprising move, announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three controversial farm laws, protests against which have been going on since they were enacted last year. Announcing the big decision to roll back the three laws on the ocassion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said that the constitutional measures to repeal the laws will begin in the Winter session of Parliament which is likely to commence from November 29.

In an address to the nation, PM Modi urged farmers to return to their homes and let's start afresh. "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh," said PM Modi.

PM Modi argued that three farm laws were brought to empower and strengthen small farmers, on the demand made by farmers, economists and agricultural experts. He further said that it was unfortunate that despite the government's intentions to strengthen and empower farmers we could not convince a section of farmers despite best efforts.

As the prime minister announced the repeal of three contentious farm laws, here the some of the instances that grabbed the headlines during the year-long farmers' protest against the three laws.

Republic Day Violence:

As soon as the Centre passed the three contentious farm bills in the Parliament, making them a law, farmers from across the country started widespread agitation demanding the rollback of the new laws. Thousands of farmers gathered at Delhi borders and blocked roads and railway tracks to mark their protest. The massive agitation turned violent on the ocassion of Republic Day, January 26, 2021, after farmers did not follow the prearranged route for their massive tractor rally and broke barricades to enter the national capital and clashed with the police. The police resorted to lathi charge and fired teargas shells to disperse the protestors but to little avail. The protestors continued breaking through police barricades and several of them stormed into the Red Fort, waved and hoisted their flags from its ramparts.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence:

The farmers' protest again took a violent turn when four farmers were mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Four other people were killed in the ensuing violence. The grim incident took place when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3. Following the incident, Ashish Mishra, the prime accused, was arrested and has been in jail. In the latest development into the probe, the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to appoint a retired HC judge to oversee the investigation on the suggestions of the Supreme Court.

Singhu border lynching:

On October 15, a horrific video of a Dalit man being lynched to death came to light. Dalit labourer Lakhbir Singh was brutally killed and his body strung to a barricade at the Singhu border with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons. The accused Nihangs had maintained that Lakhbir, who hailed from a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran, had been "punished" over alleged desecration of a holy book. The Haryana Police had formed two special investigation teams (SITs) to probe the incident. One SIT was tasked with carrying out the overall probe into the case and the second one was constituted to investigate the videos of the incident that were circulating on social media. Four people were arrested over the killing and were sent to judicial custody earlier last month.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan