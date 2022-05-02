New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After the Punjab cabinet meeting held on Monday Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced key decisions taken in the meeting. Among them is the recruitment of 26,454 posts in the state. Along with this the declaration of 'one MLA, one pension' scheme was approved.

A proposal to free the Punjab government from paying the income tax of MLAs could also be made in the cabinet meeting. If this is approved MLAs have to file their income tax themselves.

Here are 5 key decisions taken in the cabinet meeting:

1. Sanction of 26454 posts of various departments

2. A legislator approves the notification of a pension



3. Approval of door-to-door ration delivery scheme (Flour option from 1st October)

4. In case of failure of cotton crop in Muktsar district

41.89 crore compensation sanctioned

38.08 crore - For farmers

03.81 crore - for farm laborers

5. The time limit for submission of fees for small transporters has been extended to 3 months. Fees can be paid in installments.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter to make this announcement. "Today many big decisions have been taken by the Ministry of Punjab ... the details of which are as follows ...," he wrote while listing the above-mentioned key announcements.

"Not just announcements. We do what we say," he added.

It should be noted that in a bid to reduce the burden on the state government, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had already announced a single pension scheme for former MLAs. Also, when you become an MLA for the first time, you get a pension of Rs 75,100 per month, then on becoming an MLA for the second time, the pension increases by Rs 25000. Currently, the state of Punjab has many former MLAs who are taking more than three lakh rupees' pensions.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha