From Municipality President To Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM For Second Term

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party leader Bhupendra Patel took oath on Monday as the Chief Minister of Gujarat after the Saffron Party swept the state assembly polls with a whopping majority against the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Patel took his oath as CM in Gandhinagar at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders of the party.

Patel is considered to be a dedicated party worker, whose journey began at the municipality level and rose up to state politics. Fondly known as "Dada", by many, Patel was a surprise choice for the CM post when the saffron party decided to replace the entire ministry a year before the polls. He was chosen after the BJP decided to replace Vijay Rupani and choose a face from the Patel community for the top post. He emerged as the winner, leaving others behind, including the then second-in-command, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Before becoming the Chief Minister in 2021, Patel was not known outside Ahmedabad and even within party circles.

Chosing him as the Chief Minister of the state was a tough choice of the party. People see his appointment as a key decision by the party to court the Kadva Patidar community. He is the first person from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become the chief minister.

Patidars are a dominant caste in the state, with a sizable majority of electoral votes and a strong grip on state politics, as well as the education and cooperative sectors.

The Saffron Party was reduced to 99 seats in 2017 due to the Patidar quota agitation. It was important for the party to win back this group of voters.

Patel, born in Ahmedabad, is an MLA from the Ghatlodia seat and has retained it again, which is a part of the Gandhinagar constituency represented by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Previously, he served as the chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) between 2015 and 2017. Before that, he was also the standing committee chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the largest urban local body in Gujarat, between 2010 and 2015.

He holds a diploma in engineering and was active locally before becoming involved in state politics.