As the third wave of COVID-19 is inching near, Delhi and Mumbai - India's two big cities - are gearing up to tackle the deadly wave and secure its population against the virus by improving the health care facilities and adding more beds, oxygen, and other medical essentials.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the third wave of COVID-19 is inching closer, state governments are leaving no stone unturned to brace the population against it. Given the third wave of the pandemic in various countries, essential planning and preparations are being undertaken to deal with it more effectively this time.

Here's how Delhi and Mumbai - India's two big cities - are gearing up to tackle the third wave of COVID-19.

Delhi

Earlier this month, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, while addressing a virtual session organized by ASSOCHAM, informed that Delhi is ramping up its facilities by building over 37,000 beds in the city. He also mentioned that various subsidy schemes of the Delhi Government have been launched to facilitate the building of Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants and liquid medical oxygen (LMO) facilities. 47 PSA oxygen plants along with five LMO storage tanks have already been set up in the city with many more to come up.

Addressing the questions about the second wave, he said, "We were caught off guard because of oxygen shortage and the logistical issues of procuring it. But now, over 50 oxygen plants, have already been built and more are in line so that such a problem doesn't arise again."

"Makeshift hospitals created in Chattarpur, Sant Nirankari Colony, Ramleela Maidan are now being ramped up with ICU beds and ventilators, which are more than 1200 in number. Further, the Delhi Government is also training more medical staff and doctors belonging to different streams," he added. In addition, 75000 tests are being done every day to ensure that the situation remains under control.

Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on August 27 said that in preparation for an impending third wave, the Maharashtra government will appoint 1200 doctors by September 5. He further added that the Centre has promised 1.7 crore doses of vaccines for the state, which is 50,000 more than the existing quota.

Tope said the state will increase the production of oxygen to 2000 metric tonnes per day from 1200-1300 metric tonnes. He said that 500 ambulances were given to primary health care centers and 500 more will be given by September 30. Hence by September end, every PHC in Maharashtra will have an ambulance.

Finally, in an interview with Times of India, BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said the civic body will keep 30,000 beds ready for a possible third wave. He also added that oxygen refilling plants will also be set up in Chembur and Mahalaxmi, so that the city does not run out of the life-saving gas needed to keep COVID-19 patients stable.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha