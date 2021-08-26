But, gone are those days and the situation has come to such an extent that today if a Keralite has to cross the border of the state, one will have to be armed with a Covid vaccine certificate or anyone of the mandatory Covid test results.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Last year, Kerala was the cynosure of all eyes when the then State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja had dozens of journalists from international media waiting for hours and days to speak to her on how the Kerala model of tackling Covid was being done when even the Western world looked towards God's own country.

But, gone are those days and the situation has come to such an extent that today if a Keralite has to cross the border of the state, for easy and smooth passage, one will have to be armed with a Covid vaccine jab certificate or anyone of the mandatory Covid test results.

On Wednesday the latest news is that if implemented by neighbouring Karnataka state, all those coming from Kerala will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine after entering their state. And ever since last month, none has a clue on why the Covid spread in Kerala.

On Wednesday in Kerala, the Covid figure was 65 per cent of the total daily cases in the country. The state also has the maximum number of daily active cases and deaths. The daily new Covid cases in Kerala on Wednesday reached a recent high when 31,445 people turned positive after 1,65,273 samples were tested taking the test positivity rate to 19.03 per cent, while there were 1,70,292 active cases and 215 Covid deaths.

Kerala COVID cases in last 7 days:

Aug 25: 31,445 cases, 215 deaths

Aug 24: 24,296 cases, 173 deaths

Aug 23: 13,383 cases, 90 deaths

Aug 22: 10,402 cases, 66 deaths

Aug 21: 17,106 cases, 83 deaths

Aug 20: 20,224 cases, 99 deaths

Aug 19: 21,116 cases, 197 deaths

Kerala relaxes COVID curbs for Onam despite high positivity rate:

The Kerala government earlier this month relaxed Covid curbs allowing shops to open on all days from 7 am to 9 pm except on Sundays. The government also eased the weekend lockdown to Sundays only. The state government also allowed public functions in open areas with not more than 40 people depending on the availability of space. Weddings and funerals can be held with not more than 20 people.

"Shops, markets, banks, offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces and other establishments can function from Monday to Saturday. All shops, tourism centres and other establishments should display the status of vaccination of employees and the number of customers permitted at a time. It shall be the responsibility of the owner of such establishments to avoid crowding inside and outside the shop. Enforcement agencies will conduct checks and take action to ensure the above," the order said.

Supreme Court slammed Kerala government in July for relaxing COVID curbs for Bakraeid:

The Supreme Court had in July pulled up the Kerala government for allowing a three-day relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions in the state ahead of Bakrid festival, saying the state government bowing to traders’ pressure by granting relaxations shows a “sorry state of affairs”. "It is a shocking state of affairs that the Kerala government has given in to the demand of traders to relax lockdown norms," the top court had said.

Warning the Kerala government that it will take action if relaxations granted by the state for Bakrid lead to further spread of Covid-19, the SC said, “We direct Kerala to give heed to Article 21 read with Article 144 of the Constitution of India and follow our orders given in the Kanwar Yatra case.”

Opposition attacks Vijayan-government for grim COVID situation:

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has been attacking Vijayan. "For any analysis to be done, proper data has to be given and today the situation is that no data of Covid is available in Kerala. We demand that the present expert committee, which is taking care of the Covid affairs, be reconstituted as it has failed miserably.

"Does anyone know that the minutes of the expert committee from July this year is not been released? Data regarding Covid is being kept under the carpet. The present strategy in testing has to change as today antigen testing constitutes 70 per cent, while in Tamil Nadu and many other states they do only RT-PCR tests, which is more accurate. Vijayan has to break his silence," said Satheesan.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan