Republic Day 2021: As the Republic Day parade recently happened at Rajpath in Delhi, we have brought to you the glimpse of the same.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, today. Republic Day is also known as Gantantra Diwas is being celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the nation. On this day in the year 1950, the Indian Constitution came into force, three years after the Purna Swaraj.

On this day we honour all the achievements of the country that happened in the last year. Now, as the Republic Day parade recently happened at Rajpath in Delhi, we have brought to you the glimpse of the same.

Here have a look at the images from the Republic Day Parade:

Ladakh Tableau: It's the first-ever tableau of the UT. It shows Ladakh's culture & communal harmony besides art & architecture, languages & dialects, customs & costumes, fairs & festivals, literature, music.

Gujarat Tableau: It depicts the Sabhamandap, part of the Sun Temple. It’s 52 pillars denote 52 weeks of a Solar year.

Punjab Tableau: It showcases the glory of 9th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. The tableau has the theme '400th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur'. The end of the trailer shows Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib, the site of cremation of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Uttar Pradesh Tableau: Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of UP, also displays Ram Mandir. The forepart of the middle tableau shows Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit.

Department of Biotechnology Tableau: With the theme of 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID' the tableau depicts the process of COVID-19 Vaccine development through various processes.

'Rudra’ formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by 2 Mi-17 IV helicopters. Dakotas were instrumental in airlifting troops into Kashmir Valley to repel invaders from across the border in 1947. They played a significant role in Tangail airdrop leading to Bangladesh's liberation

One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft & 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya’ formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Km/h. The formation is led by Gp Capt Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of 17 Squadron.

The ‘Trinetra’ formation comprising of three Su-30MKIs - the three aircraft split outwards and upwards, forming a ‘Trishul in the Sky’. The formation is led by Gp Capt AK Misra. Commanding Officer of 15 Squadron with Sqn Ldr RC Kulkarni.

NCC Girls marching contingent led by Senior Under Officer Samruddhi Harshal Sant of NCC Directorate, Maharashtra

Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system. She is the only woman contingent commander from Army at #RepublicDay parade 2021. Schilka Weapon system is equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv