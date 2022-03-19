Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The cabinet induction of newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is now complete. A total of 10 ministers have been inducted in the cabinet, following which there was a meeting of the cabinet.

Bhagwant Mann first cabinet meeting: Major decisions

The cabinet approved immediate recruitment of 25,000 posts. Vacant posts in board, corporation and government offices will be filled. The cabinet has also decided to take vote on account for three months. The budget will be presented in the month of June. The cabinet has also approved supplementary grants.

Releasing a video after the cabinet meeting, Bhagwant Mann said that he had promised in the election that he would take the first step to remove unemployment in the state. He had said that after becoming CM, the first green PAN would be used for recruitment.

Chaired the first cabinet meeting. The Punjab cabinet has approved notification of 25,000 job vacancies within one month.



As we promised before the election, jobs opportunities for our Punjab's youth will be the topmost priority of AAP Govt.



pic.twitter.com/rRElBoJxc2 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 19, 2022

Mann said that in the first meeting of the Punjab cabinet, he decided to give jobs to 25,000 youths. He further added that the youth of Punjab are fleeing to foreign countries due to unemployment. To deal with this, employment opportunities will be prioritised in the state.

CM Bhagwant Mann said that all the jobs will be available according to the degree. No bribe will work in jobs. There will be no discrimination. The process of filling the posts will start within a month, he claimed.

Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr. Baljit Kaur, Dr. Harbhajan Singh, Dr. Vijay Singla, Lalchand Kataru Chakk, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hare, Kuljit Singh Dhaliwal, Lal Jeet Singh Bhullar, Brahmshankar Zimpa and Harjot Singh Bains attended the cabinet meeting.

After taking oath as the minister, Baljit Kaur said that she would work as a true soldier of the party. All the women MLAs who have come after winning in Punjab will get respect. Baljit Kaur said that Kejriwal sahib has given a good sign by giving a chance to a woman in the cabinet.

MLA Gurmeet Singh Khudian, who defeated former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, said that a new government is being formed today. This is the people's own government. Punjab wanted change for a long time, change happened and will happen in future. I will live up to the opportunity given to me by people.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma