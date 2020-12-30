The intercity trains running between Gorakhpur to Lucknow, Gorakhpur to Manduadih and Chhapra to Nauthanwan via Gorakhpur will run from 4th January 2021 as special trains.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: As the New Year 2021 is around the corner Indian Railways has brought big relief for all the people of Purvanchal travelling from Gorakhpur to Lucknow, Varanasi, Nautanwa and Chapra.

As per Northeast Railway Administration, the intercity trains running between Gorakhpur to Lucknow, Gorakhpur to Manduadih and Chapra to Nauthanwan via Gorakhpur will run from 4th January 2021 as special trains till further notice.

Only Reserved Coaches

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, reserved coaches will be installed in these trains and those having confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel. All the passengers travelling will have to follow COVID-19 measures.

Timetable for Intercity Trains

05104 Manduwadih-Gorakhpur Daily Special: From 04 January, it will leave daily at 05.25 am. This train will reach Gorakhpur at 11.00 am via Varanasi City, Mau, Bhatni, Deoria.

05103 Gorakhpur - Manduwadih Special: Will depart daily from 4.20 pm on January 04. This train will reach Manduadih at 10 pm via Deoria, Bhatni, Mau, Varanasi City.

02531 Gorakhpur - Lucknow Junction Special: Will leave daily from 04 January at 05.45 am. This train will reach Lucknow Junction at 11.10 am via Sahajanwan, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Barabanki and Badshahnagar.

02532 Lucknow Junction-Gorakhpur Special: Will depart daily from 04 January at 04.05 pm. This train will reach Gorakhpur at 9.30 pm via Badshahnagar, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Khalilabad and Sahajanwan.

05105 Chapra - Nautanwa Special: From 04 January, every day (except Sunday) will leave at 06.00 AM. This train will leave Gorakhpur at 10.05 hrs via Siwan, Marwa, Bhatpar, Bhatni, Deoria and reach Nautanwa at 12.25 pm via Anandnagar.

05106 Nautanwa - Chapra Special: From 04 January, every day (except Sunday) will leave at 3.00 pm. This train will leave Gorakhpur via Anandnagar at 5.20 pm and reach Chhapra at 9.40 pm via Deoria, Bhatni, Bhatpar, Marwa.

Special Trains Cancelled due to Farmers Protest

As per Pankaj, Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations, special trains (05211 Darbhanga-Amritsar) running on 30th December and (05212 Amritsar-Darbhanga) 1st January will remain cancelled. While New Jalpaiguri will run till Amritsar Ambala on 30th December and Amritsar - New Jalpaiguri running on 1st January will start from Ambala. Apart from this, some other trains will also be diverted.

