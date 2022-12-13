From Galwan To Tawang: India-China Border Skirmishes Over The Years

In a hand-to-hand combat using sticks and canes, Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the Taiwan sector of the Northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. This is the only violent clash following the incident in Galwan where as many as 20 soldiers were killed in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020. Lately, clashes between the two South Asian giants are becoming increasingly frequent. Jagran tracks the full timeline of the clashes.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, 2022

This latest escalation in border tension follows a recent objection that China had raised against Operation Yudhabhyas. This operation was conducted by the Indian military along with the US. Indian Army has informed that soldiers from both sides have been injured in the clash and Indian troops are currently being treated in a hospital in Guwahati, Assam. According to media reports, around 300 Chinese troops had barged into the Indian side leading to this clash.

Galwan, Ladakh, 2020

In June of 2020, deadly fighting had ensued between India and China in the hilly terrains of Ladakh. Late in the month of May, China had objected to India’s infrastructure construction in this border area that China claims as its own. In mid June, a scuffle broke out between the two forces that turned fatal for men from both nations. During the clash, some Indian soldiers had fallen through a cliff and 20 were martyred. This clash took place only two years before the latest.

Doklam, Near A Trijunction Between India, Bhutan and China, 2017

Three years before the clash in Galwan, Indian and Chinese troops had got embroiled in a border standoff in the Doklam area near to the junction where the borders of India, China, and Bhutan meet. Bhutan and China both claim this region as their own and India was involved in the standoff in support of its ally Bhutan. Besides that, there was concern on the Indian side about the Chinese infrastructure build up in the region.

Depsang, Aksai Chin, Ladakh, 2013

A pattern starts to emerge if you track the history of border clashes between India and China. This attack had taken place 4 years before the next. Also known as the 2013 Daulat Begi Oldi incident, it was an incursion and sit-in by a contingent of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in the disputed Aksai Chin area of Ladakh. It had taken three weeks of negotiations between both sides to resolve the matter but later both sides had withdrawn from their position. The Indian Army has since then established a permanent presence in the Aksai Chin region.

Sumdorong Chu Valley, Tawang, 1987

This standoff was also kicked off when China moved a large number of its troops to Wangdung in this region. When the Indian side had stood its ground at Longro La ridge, tensions had risen. The crisis was only diffused when the then External Affairs Minister Narayan Dutta Tiwari travelled to China and held discussions there.

Nathu La and Cho La, Sikkim, 1967

In September 1967, when Sikkim was still an independent kingdom under India’s protection, Chinese troops had attacked the Nathu La. This led to a military clash in the region. Another clash had taken place in October in the Cho La region in Sikkim and ended the same day. India had achieved a ‘decisive tactical advantage’ and managed to not only hold its positions but also successfully pushed back the Chinese. Not another incursion, stand-off, or attack had taken place for the next two decades.