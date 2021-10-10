New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A major power crisis is looming in India, especially in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, due to a shortage of coal in thermal power plants after a rise in the demand for importing power-generation fuels. The Centre, however, has assured that there is "no threat of disruption in power supply" and adequate coal stocks are available in India.



"Reviewed coal production and supply situation in the country. Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in the power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with @CoalIndiaHQ equivalent to 24 days coal demand," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted.



Following are the state which are facing severe coal crisis:



Delhi: The national capital is also facing blackout concerns due to a shortage of coal at thermal power plants. On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to immediately look into the issue.



"I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it," he tweeted.



Meanwhile, Tata Power Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), which supplies the electricity in different parts of Delhi, has warned of intermittent rotational power cuts.



Rajasthan: People living in Rajasthan are also facing power outages on a daily basis. The Rajasthan government has announced that there will be one-hour scheduled power cuts every day in order to control the crisis.



Punjab: In Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has requested the Centre to increase the coal supply to avoid power outage in the state. Punjab is already facing a power crisis with several areas witnessing power cuts for at least 3-4 hours regularly.



Andhra Pradesh: The state is also facing an acute coal shortage, leading to unscheduled power cuts. APGENCO, which operates the power generation stations and supplies 45 per cent of the state's energy needs, is hardly left with 1 or 2 days of coal stock.



"More water is required in the last stage of harvesting and if it is denied, fields would dry up and farmers stand to lose," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a letter to the Prime Minister.



Tamil Nadu: According to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), different parts of Chennai will face power cuts as maintenance work will be carried out in the city.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen