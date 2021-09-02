New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a step ahead for keeping children immunised against Covid-19, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday gave permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to conduct Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for its anti-COVID shots called Corbevax in children in the age group of five to 18 years.



The trial will be conducted in 10 places across the country. The purpose of the second and third phase trials of the vaccine is to find out its safety and effectiveness in children and adolescents, along with the number of antibodies it develops after the dose.



Take a look at the vaccines which might be available for kids in India



1. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin: The data from Phase 2/3 clinical trials of the vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech for the age group of two to 18 years is still awaited. The clinical trial was conducted in June this year. In May 2021, the DCGI gave a go-ahead to the company to conduct Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Covaxin on children.



2. Serum Institute of India's Covovax: In July, the DCGI gave a green signal to Serum Institute of India (SII) Covovax for conducting the phase 2/3 trial of a vaccine for children who are in the age group of 2 years to 7 years. Right now, the Serum Institute of India is providing Covishield vaccine doses in India for adults.



3. Johnson & Johnson: Johnson & Johnson has applied for permission to conduct the vaccine trial for kids between the age of 12 years to 17 years in India. According to a study, the vaccine has shown a 66 per cent efficacy against preventing the mild to severe cases of Covid and about 85 per cent efficacy against severe cases.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen