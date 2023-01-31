From Corruption To Triple Talaq To Surgical Strike; Top Quotes From President Murmu's Address

AHEAD of the Union Budget 2023, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint session of the Indian Parliament for the first time on Tuesday. Parliamentarians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman applauded Murmu’s remarks while she was addressing the session. The first phase of the Budget Session will conclude on February 13 and its second phase will be held from March 13 to April 6.

Several MPs from the Congress and Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha have not attended the President's address today due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport due to bad weather. The Aam Aadmi Party and BRS have also decided to boycott the customary address of President Murmu.

Here Are The Top Quotes From President Murmu’s Address

“My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 per cent population or are very close to the target,” President Murmu said while addressing the joint session of Parliament.

“From abrogating Article 370 in J&K to abolishing Triple Talaq, my government has taken major decisions.”

“Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my govt took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries.”

“Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world.”

“Today, the world understands the tough stand taken against terrorism by India. This is the reason why today India's being heard seriously by the world on the issue of terrorism.”

“My government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. To seize the property of fugitive economic offenders, my government passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.”

“By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity."

"We have to build an India that will be 'aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties. That should be an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society and the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time.”