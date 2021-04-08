PM Modi expressed concern over the "casual behaviour" of people during the second wave of pandemic and asked states to Test, Track and Treat.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked states to focus on micro-containment zones and night curfew, saying that it should be called "Corona Curfew" and also to ramp up the COVID-19 testing to contain the spread of virus in its ongoing second wave.

In a meeting with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi emphasised on 'Test, Track, Treat', Covid-appropriate behaviour and Covid management to contain the pandemic. He also expressed concern over the "casual behaviour" of people during the second wave of pandemic.

Here are 10 big things PM Modi said during his interaction with chief ministers:

We must concentrate on micro-containment zones. In places where night curfew has been imposed, I would urge to use the word 'Corona Curfew', to continue alertness about coronavirus. It will be better to start curfew timing from 9pm or 10pm till 5am or 6am

11th to 14th April can be observed as 'Tika (vaccination) Utsav' for COVID19 vaccination: PM Modi to states.

I appeal to you all to stress on COVID19 testing. Our target is to do 70% RT-PCR tests. Let the number of positive cases come high, but do maximum testing. Don't be afraid of the rising numbers. Proper sample collection is very important, it can be checked through proper governance.

There is a need to work on war footing again to fight Covid-19. Despite all the challenges, we have a better experience, resources and a vaccine.

With administration appearing lax in many states, rise in cases has increased problems. To stop the spread of the virus, there is a need to work on a war-footing.

Once again we need to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a mask and following COVID-19 safety protocols.

There is a need to improve the governance system. I understand that because of the one-year battle, the system can experience tiredness and there can be laxity, but we must tighten it for 2-3 weeks and strengthen the governance.

I am confident we can stop the surge like we did last time, PM Modi to CMs

During our discussion, we raised the issue of mortality rate, we have to make sure it remains as low as possible. We should have comprehensive data about patients illnesses etc. this will help save their lives.

We need to fight the second surge in cases. Many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab have crossed first wave of peak in COVID19 cases. This is a serious concern. People have become complacent. In most States administration has also become relaxed.

