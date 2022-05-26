New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment in the 1988 road rage case, will be provided a special diet in the jail which appears to be no less than the menu of a spa. The court has allowed Sidhu to have a special diet in the jail which includes sauteed veggies, pecan nuts, avocado and tofu among other exotic items.

The diet has been recommended by the board of doctors at Rajindra Hospital. It was recommended after Sidhu moved an application before the court of Patiala chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Friday seeking permission for a special diet to be made available to him from his home considering his health complications.

As per the menu, Sidhu's breakfast will include one glass of beetroot/ cucumber/ mausami / Tulsi and mint leaves/ amla/ celery leaves/ fresh haldi/ carrot/ aloe vera juice. Alternatively, he will be given one fruit from either watermelon/ melon/ kiwi/ strawberry/ guava/ apple/ wood apple. Sidhu can also choose to have sprouted black chana (25 gm) plus green gram dal (25gm) plus cucumber/tomato/half lemon/avocado.

At lunchtime, Sidhu will be provided one chappati of 30 gm comprising sorghum, singhara and ragi flour, one bowl each of seasonal green vegetable, cucumber and ghia raita/ beet root raita, green salad and one glass of lassi.

In the evening the Congress leader will be given a cup of 100 ml tea with low fat milk and no sugar, and 25 gm of paneer slice or 25 gm Tofu with half lemon.

Finally, for the dinner, he will get mixed vegetable and dal soup/black chana soup with a 200 gm bowl sprinkled with black pepper powder and consisting of sauteed vegetables consisting carrot, beans, broccoli, mushroom, bell pepper. Later at the bedtime, he will finish off with chamomile tea and one tablespoon Psyllium husk with warm water

Meanwhile, Sidhu will work as a clerk in the jail. He will get wages between Rs 40 and Rs 90 per day after first 90 days. His earnings will be credited to his bank account. He will work from the barracks itself and will not be allowed to move out of his cell as per officials.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha