New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that the COVID-19 vaccination for children in India would begin from September this year. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Guleria said that this would allow schools to reopen in places in a "graded manner" where the COVID-19 positivity rate is below 5 per cent.

"In the coming weeks or by September, vaccines should be available for children. We should then start schools in a graded manner as we have been doing for 18-45 years age and that also will give more protection to kids and more confidence to the public that children are safe," he told ANI.

Let's have a look at vaccines that might be available in India for children by September:

COVAXIN: Dr Guleria told ANI that the clinical trial for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is in the final phase and the results are expected by September. Meanwhile, children under the age group of 6-12 years have already been vaccinated with the second dose of Covaxin. On the other hand, the second dose of vaccine for children under the age of 2-6 years is likely to be administered under trials next week.

ZYDUS CADILA: Zydus Cadila's vaccine ZyCoV-D has completed its clinical trials. The vaccine is registered for children under the 12-18 age group and it will soon be available in the country. The manufactures have also applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India.

PFIZER: Talking about Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, Dr Guleria said it would be a great relief for parents if it gets a go-ahead signal in the country. However, the US vaccine maker on an indemnity clause to supply its vaccine in India.

MODERNA: On Friday, the European medicines watchdog has given a green signal to Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children between the age of 12 to 17 years. While taking Moderna's brand name the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, "The use of the Spikevax vaccine in children from 12 to 17 years of age will be the same as in people aged 18 and above."

SPUTNIK V: According to the officials, Moscow has begun early trials of the Sputnik V vaccine under the age of 12-17 years. As per Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova, the country has selected 100 volunteers who were marked safe during the Covid wave as well as to have zero health problems. She further said small doses of vaccine will be given to the adolescents as compare to the adults.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen