New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As Air Quality in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Range (NCR) continues to hang between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, Delhi government on Wednesday announced the ban on outside vehicles in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai also announced the extension of ‘Work from home’ facility for the Delhi government employees.

The schools and colleges in Delhi have also been ordered to remain shut until further orders due to dangerous levels of pollution in and around the National Capital.

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said that the ban on construction and demolition activities will continue till Sunday and added that over 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen public transport while encouraging people to shun personal conveyances and use public transport instead.

“A total of 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen the public transport system. The process will start Thursday,” Gopal Rai said.

In an order issued on Tuesday night, the Commission for Air Quality said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi will remain operational till November 30. Meanwhile, Union ministry of earth science’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research’s (Safar) air quality analysis for Delhi showed that the number of stubble fires in these agrarian states have started declining, Hindustan Times reported.

On the other hand, the IMD earlier in the day said there will be no major improvement in the air quality till Sunday.

As of Wednesday morning, Delhi recorded its air quality index at 389. The Air Quality Index went into the severe zone category on Tuesday and was recorded at 403 on Tuesday.

Faridabad (350), Ghaziabad (368), Greater Noida (358), Gurugram (354) and Noida (369) also recorded their air quality in very poor category.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma