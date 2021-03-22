From banging plates to lighting candles; Take a look at COVID-19's Janata Curfew memories
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It's 2021 and COVID-19 continues to spread its wings far and wide. A whole year has passed but the wrath of this global pandemic doesn't seem to end anytime soon. As it's been more than a year since coronavirus struck the world and India has had its own battle with the virus. Exactly this time of the year on March 22, 2020, the government implemented the Janata Curfew where people were asked to stay indoors for 14 hours straight starting from 7 am to 9 pm. The step was taken by PM Modi to control the spread of the potentially fatal disease. At that time the virus was about to affect large numbers and already took 4 lives and had left 169 people infected.
Meanwhile, the whole lockdown started, PM Modi urged everyone to bang plates, clap, light candles and diyas for the COVID warriors to honour them. People came out on their balconies and terraces to not just clap and light candles but also light firecrackers. Therefore, today since we are observing the anniversary of Janata Curfew, here are a few glimpses of last year's lockdown which prove that we desis can find joy even in the most horrifying situations possible.
Twitter is flooded with videos and memes on COVID-19's Janata Curfew.
Take a look at the tweets here:
#JanataCurfew one year ago , on 22 march 2020— samita sharma (@samitas53375357) March 22, 2021
Go corona go
Ha ha 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/eBrUK0LB7Z
Only if banging plates was a competition these people could've easily won a medal.
Anniversary to one of the moment that we can't forget (On 22 nd March 2020)— Priyanshu Sinha (@Priyans03737175) March 22, 2021
Go Corona Go 😂😂#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/tpW5bGnzuU
#JanataCurfew Anniversary pic.twitter.com/WxHoXzkeXJ— Rupesh Biswas🇮🇳 (@RupeshBiswas4) March 22, 2021
Not just banging plates or clapping, but such videos also went viral where people were not following the rules of social distancing.
22nd March Memories #JanataCurfew— Manish Kumar (@ManishK45230732) March 22, 2021
🔥 😂 😐 pic.twitter.com/EF44nWPfKz
#1st Anniversary of #JanataCurfew 22nd March 2020 ! 😂— PurohitasyaPutri/ಪುರೋಹಿತರಮಗಳು (@Bengaluruhudugi) March 22, 2021
Here is one of the GLORIOUS moments
pic.twitter.com/AkZQYRIxBn
Go Back Go Back China Virus Go Back
22nd March Legends!— شهيد الشيخ (@shahidsheik03) March 22, 2021
Go Corona Go
Go Back Go Back China Virus Go Back#JanataCurfew 🤣🤣🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/zXis7NiX37
Happy first anniversary of #JanataCurfew . pic.twitter.com/x4XvWzcFV9— Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) March 22, 2021
Go 'Carona'
Go Corona Go #JanataCurfew— Shruti Dhore 🏹 (@StandwithShruti) March 22, 2021
"Anniversary Day"#COVIDー19 #lockdown#lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/sX7yuEI9Lb
So guys, what are your thoughts on the COVID-19's Janata Curfew throwback videos. Do let us know
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal