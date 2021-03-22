on March 22, 2020, the government implemented the Janata Curfew where people were asked to stay indoors for 14 hours straight starting from 7 am to 9 pm. Scroll down to see more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It's 2021 and COVID-19 continues to spread its wings far and wide. A whole year has passed but the wrath of this global pandemic doesn't seem to end anytime soon. As it's been more than a year since coronavirus struck the world and India has had its own battle with the virus. Exactly this time of the year on March 22, 2020, the government implemented the Janata Curfew where people were asked to stay indoors for 14 hours straight starting from 7 am to 9 pm. The step was taken by PM Modi to control the spread of the potentially fatal disease. At that time the virus was about to affect large numbers and already took 4 lives and had left 169 people infected.

Meanwhile, the whole lockdown started, PM Modi urged everyone to bang plates, clap, light candles and diyas for the COVID warriors to honour them. People came out on their balconies and terraces to not just clap and light candles but also light firecrackers. Therefore, today since we are observing the anniversary of Janata Curfew, here are a few glimpses of last year's lockdown which prove that we desis can find joy even in the most horrifying situations possible.

Twitter is flooded with videos and memes on COVID-19's Janata Curfew.

Take a look at the tweets here:

#JanataCurfew one year ago , on 22 march 2020

Go corona go

Ha ha 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/eBrUK0LB7Z — samita sharma (@samitas53375357) March 22, 2021

Only if banging plates was a competition these people could've easily won a medal.

Anniversary to one of the moment that we can't forget (On 22 nd March 2020)

Go Corona Go 😂😂#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/tpW5bGnzuU — Priyanshu Sinha (@Priyans03737175) March 22, 2021

Not just banging plates or clapping, but such videos also went viral where people were not following the rules of social distancing.

#1st Anniversary of #JanataCurfew 22nd March 2020 ! 😂

Here is one of the GLORIOUS moments

pic.twitter.com/AkZQYRIxBn — PurohitasyaPutri/ಪುರೋಹಿತರಮಗಳು (@Bengaluruhudugi) March 22, 2021

Go Back Go Back China Virus Go Back





22nd March Legends!

Go Corona Go

Go Back Go Back China Virus Go Back#JanataCurfew 🤣🤣🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zXis7NiX37 — شهيد الشيخ (@shahidsheik03) March 22, 2021

Go 'Carona'

So guys, what are your thoughts on the COVID-19's Janata Curfew throwback videos. Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal