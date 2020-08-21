New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: August 5, 2020, marked the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Given the sole motto of revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is to build mutual trust and usher in a new era of development, the government of India has undertaken several developmental works to promote economic activity in the region. Moreover, the creation of UT's have also helped bridge the gap between locals and New Delhi.

Rejuvenation of economic activity

Last month, the union government awarded the GI (Geographical Indicator) tag to the ‘Kashmiri Saffron’ to promote the valley's brand on the global map. Pampore, the hub of saffron in Kashmir, is expected to have a bumper crop of the spice this season due to initiatives taken by the National Mission on Saffron. Under the NMS, a project of ₹ 411 crore was approved by the Union government under which an area of 3,715 hectare for saffron was proposed to be rejuvenated.

Centre is also working to attract Global investment for rejuvenating and establishing new industrial activity in J&K. In this regard, government has identified 6000 acres of land at different sites for setting industrial units in the UT. According to Ministry of Home sfffairs, 168 MoUs worth Rs 13,600 crore have been signed for investments in J&K. In coming days, government is also planning to organise a Global Investment Summit in the region.

In another step towards development of Srinagar and Jammu, a metro rail project has been approved. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the metro project for the two cities of Srinagar and Jammu would cost around Rs 10,599 crore.

Centre is also working on road projects, hydropower projects and transmission and distribution in power sector. The first stage of Jhelum flood mitigation project has been completed resulting in an enhancement of carrying capacity of the river by 10000 cusecs. The second stage is underway and it will enhance this capacity by an additional 15000 cusecs. This would minimise the chance of flooding and avert 2014 like catastrophe.

Due to the challenges emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu and kashmir is facing economic slowdown but the government is trying to accelerate the economic growth in the region



Social welfare programmes

In June, the J & K administration started the process of distributing domicile certificates among people belonging to different sections who had been living in the UT for the last seven decades but were deprived of their legitimate citizenship rights. Recipients of the domicile certificates included West Pakistani refugees, people belonging to the downtrodden sections such as Balmiki Samaj, Gorkhas and others from R S Pura, Bishnah, Bahu, Jammu South, etc. There is a misconception that this would decrease the avenues for original residents but due to enhanced economic activities the pool of jobs will also be increased and hence opportunities will be brighter.

During an year of its journey as a new UT, the Govt employment of more than 10 thousand posts have been advertised after duly considering the need to include the Paharis, EWS and border residents into the perview of reservation.

In another vital step towards ensuring universal health facility to the people of the UT, the perview of the Ayushman Bharat Health scheme has been extended to entire population of the UT. Similar efforts have also been made to make J&K open defecation free. This in turn would also ensure long term health improvement

particularly of infants and children.

The determination of the present administration towards uniform development will surely make a difference in the life of the common man in the upcoming days. As such the common man needs to be patient and support the efforts in this direction especially in the wake of the present

exceptional situation, to see the desired results in near future.

