New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Australian PM Scott Morrison and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli were among the top foreign leaders who extended their warm wishes to India on the occasion of her 74th Happy Independence Day on Saturday, August 15. Taking to Twitter, the Australian PM outlined three principles - bharaso (trust), samman (respect) and shared values - on which the deep India-Australia friendship and partnership was based on.

"Warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on their Independence Day. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on bharosa (trust), samman (respect) and shared values. Happy Independence Day!" PM Morrison wrote on Twitter.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli wishes PM Modi, India on Independence Day 2020

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, whose recent remarks against New Delhi almost cost him the post, has also greeted his Indian counterpart and the people of the country.

"Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India," the Prime Minister of Nepal said.

Russia congratulates Indians on Independence Day

"Our sincere congratulations to the people of India, PM Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar, colleagues at Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Russia and Consulate General of India, Vladivostok on Independence Day," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said.

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong

"Congratulations to the Indian government & people on Independence Day. Wish China & India, two great nations with ancient civilization prosper together in peace and development with closer partnership," Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India said.

