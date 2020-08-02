From UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India Home Minister Amit Shah and from Hollywood actor Tom Hanks to Hindi Cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan, several famous, rich and powerful people have contracted the coronavirus infection since it first emerged in December last year in China.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The deadly novel coronavirus has killed nearly seven lakh people and infected more than 17 million across the world. From rich to poor and celebrities to powerful politicians, the list of coronavirus patients and victims included all. The virus sees no caste, creed, or religion. It attacks humans equally. The virus spares none. From UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India Home Minister Amit Shah and from Hollywood actor Tom Hanks to Hindi Cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan, several famous, rich and powerful people have contracted the coronavirus infection since it first emerged in December last year in China.

Below is the list of famous people who tested Covid-19 positive:

Amit Shah: Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that his coronavirus test result has come positive and that he has been admitted to hospital after developing initial symptoms of the deadly disease.

Banwarilal Purohit: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also tested positive for COVID-19. The 80-year-old has been advised to stay in home isolation by Chennai's Kaveri Hospital since he is asymptomatic and in a stable condition.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tested positive for coronavirus. He asked people in close contact with him to get themselves tested. Shivraj is currently admitted to the hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also contracted the virus. He underwent treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and discharged on Sunday after testing negative for the virus. His son Abhishek also tested coronavirus positive.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Popular Bollywood actress and daughter-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya also got the Covid-19 infection along with her daughter Aaradhya. They too have recovered and discharged from hospital.

Novac Djokovic: Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Shahid Afridi: Former Pakistani national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi also tested coroanvirus positive.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma