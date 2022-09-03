Friends-Turned-Foes BJP And JD(U) At War Of Words Again. This Time Over Manipur Coup

Friends-turned-foes BJP and JD(U) have again caught up in a spat over each other's political decimation but this time the war of words was triggered after five of the six MLAs of Nitish Kumar's party in Manipur joined the ruling BJP. Taunting the former ally after its MLAs switched sides, Bihar BJP MP and Nitish Kumar's former deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said that the JD(U) will also collapse in Bihar.

Recalling a similar situation like Manipur, when six JD(U) lawmakers joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh in 2020, Sushil Kumar Modi took to Twitter and said that like Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, Lalu Prasad Yadav will make Bihar JD(U) free soon. "After Arunachal, Manipur is also JDU free. Very soon Laluji will make Bihar also JDU free," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

However, the JD(U) was quick to give a stern reaction to Sushil Kumar Modi's taunt and posed a challenge to the saffron brigade saying that the BJP will be wiped out from the country in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. JD(U) national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh asked Sushil Kumar Modi not to daydream and again accused the BJP of not adhering to coalition "dharma" in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ranjan further highlighted that PM Modi had to hold 42 rallies to win 53 seats in Manipur in 2015. "Want to remind you that both in Arunachal and Manipur, JD(U) won seats by defeating @BJP4India. So don't daydream of liberation from JD(U). Was what happened in Arunachal Pradesh because of your adherence to the alliance commitment?" he tweeted in Hindi.

"And once again in Manipur @BJP4India's moral conduct is in front of everyone. You must remember that in 2015, the Prime Minister held 42 meetings, only then 53 seats could be won. In 2024, the country will be free from jumlebaajs....just wait," Ranjan said in another tweet.

Nitish Kumar was taken aback on Friday when five of his party's six MLAs in Manipur switched sides and joined the ruling BJP government led by N Biren Singh. Since the number of lawmakers who jumped the boat was greater than two-thirds of the total JD(U) legislators in the Assembly, their crossing over was considered valid by the Speaker.

The BJP and JD(U) had contested the 2022 Manipur Assembly Elections separately with JD(U) winning six seats. JDU had extended outside support to the Biren Singh government since the party was part of the NDA at that time. The BJP-led coalition in Manipur has 55 seats of the total 60 in the Legislative Assembly. 32 of the total 55 NDA lawmakers are of BJP.

For the unversed, in 2020, six of seven JD(U) legislators had joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, and last week its lone MLA in the northeastern state also crossed over to the BJP.

Nitish Kumar took BJP by surprise earlier in July after he quit the NDA alliance and resigned as the chief minister of Bihar. He joined hands with RJD, Congress and other left parties to form a new Mahagathbandhan government in the state. Subsequently, Kumar, for the eighth time, took oath as Bihar's chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as his deputy.