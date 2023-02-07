Friend In Need Is Friend Indeed: Turkish Ambassador Thanks India For Providing Earthquake Relief Aid

Turkish Ambassador today thanked India for providing relief and assistance in aftermath of the earthquake. (Image credit: ANI)

TURKISH Ambassador to New Delhi, Firat Sunel, expressed his nation’s gratitude describing India as "a friend indeed" for sending NDRF personnel and relief material after a deadly earthquake hit the West Asian nation causing over 5,000 deaths. Just hours after the earthquake struck eastern regions of Turkey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and promised material support to Turkey.

"Dost is a common word in Turkish and Hindi... We have a Turkish proverb: "Dost kara gunde belli olur" (a friend in need is a friend indeed). Thank you very much India," Ambassador Sunel tweeted.

"We really appreciate the sincere and kind help of India. The first 48-72 hours are very important and Indian rescue teams are in the field," the Ambassador added in another tweet.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, visited Turkey’s Embassy in New Delhi earlier today to formally express India’s condolences and to convey Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sympathy and humanitarian support.

The Principal secretary to the Prime Minister held a meeting of senior officials yesterday in South Block to discuss the aid and assistance that Prime Minister had promised to Turkey in a tweet. In the meeting, it was decided that 100 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force will be dispatched with medical teams and medicines.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near the city of Gaziantep in south-central Turkey. This was one of the severest earthquakes that shook Turkey for over a century. The tremors and aftershocks of the earthquake were felt in Lebanon, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, Jordan, Iraq and as far as Romania in Europe.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was of 7.9 magnitudes and as many as 24 aftershocks were felt. Several world leaders extended support and offered condolences to Turkey following the earthquake that has claimed over 5,000 lives.

(With agency inputs)