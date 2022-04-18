New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 'minor' and 'one-off' incident of violence was reported in national capital's Jahangirpuri on Monday after an investigation team of the Delhi Police was attacked by the family members of the man who had allegedly fired a gunshot during the clashes on April 16.

Briefing reporters about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said the police team had gone to the suspect's house in CD Park Road for a search and examination of his family members.

However, the family members started pelting stones at the team, Rangnani said, adding that legal action is being taken by officials.

"A video was being circulated on April 17 in social media showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during riot in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Police team had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members," Rangnani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The family members pelted two stones on them in retaliation. Legal action is being taken. One person is detained. The situation is completely under control," the DCP (Northwest) added.

In a purported video of the Saturday violence, the man, wearing a blue shirt, was seen opening fire during the clashes that had erupted when a Hanuman jayanti procession was passing through localities in Jahangirpuri.

'Nobody involved be spared irrespective of class, religion'

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Monday said 23 people from both communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and asserted that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

The city police chief also denied claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

He told a press conference here that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, and appealed to people to ignore them. The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, he said, adding four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

The probe will cover all angles through analysis of CCTV footage and digital inputs, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma