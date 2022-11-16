Fresh Trouble Brews In Congress, Ajay Maken Quits As Rajasthan In-charge

ANOTHER big jolt to Congress, as party leader Ajay Maken, has quit as Congress in-charge of Rajasthan. Earleir today, the party General Secretary wrote to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressing his unwillingness to continue as in-charge of Rajasthan,NDTV reported.

This comes as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter Rajasthan on December 5. Earleir, in his letter to Kharge, Maken stated the developments that took place on September 25 and said it warrants the 'party's interest in having a new in-charge of Rajasthan', ANI reported.

He stressed that Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to Rajasthan and it's important to have a new state in-charge soon.

Maken had previously submitted his resignation along with other general secretaries When Kharge took assumed party leadership. Now he has sent a letter indicating his disinterest in continuing to oversee Rajasthan.

At that time, Maken had failed to convene a meeting of MLAs to pass a one-line resolution to authorise the Congress president to appoint a new leader in Rajasthan after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was seen as the front-runner for the party's top position. The chief Minister apologised publicly later for failing to get the resolution passed and opted out of the race for the Congress president.

"Wedded to the ideology of Congress for the last three generations and being in active Congress politics for over 40 years, I will always remain an ardent follower of Rahul Ji, whom I trust and have faith in beyond words," Maken stated, PTI quoted.

According to the sources, Maken intended to focus on Delhi through trade unions and NGOs. He also plans to bring up the issue of air pollution and fight for the rights of street vendors, slum dwellers, and people living in unlicensed colonies, groups for which he has already made particularly significant contributions, sources said.