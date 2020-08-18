Amarinder Singh said that he was not averse to imposing harsher measures to check further spread of the pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in Punjab, the state government may impose fresh lockdown. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that they may consider another phase of lockdown.

At a virtual conference meeting of the cabinet, which reviewed the COVID situation, Singh said that he was not averse to imposing harsher measures to check further spread of the pandemic.

While not ruling out lockdown, especially in cases with high spike in COVID-19 cases, Singh made it clear that economic activity will not be allowed to suffer.

Earlier, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who is heading the Expert Group for revival of the state's economy, also said any measures to check the Covid spread should not impact economic activity.

Warning that the state must also be ready for a second spike, the economist said if lockdowns had to be introduced in certain areas then strict protocols should be put in place to ensure that there is no impact on industrial and income generating avenues.

The Chief Minister said the Montek group's recommendations would be circulated to all ministers and a detailed discussion will be held thereafter on the issue.

In his presentation on the COVID crisis, Expert Health Advisory Committee chairman Dr KK Talwar said that four districts - Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar and Patiala - were witnessing the maximum surge and needed stricter preventive measures to control the situation.

The situation in the state, he said, was grim, with 31000+ cases and more than 800 fatalities. Deaths per million had also gone up to 27.2, and as many as 265 patients were on oxygen and 20 on ventilators at present, he said, underlining the need for early testing and treatment for saving lives. The state had reached 20000 tests per day, including rapid antigen testing, he said.

On Monday, the state reported its highest single-day spike of 1,492 COVID-19 cases and a record 51 deaths due to the disease. The coronavirus infection tally and death toll have nearly doubled in Punjab in the last 16 days with four districts -- Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Patiala -- accounting for around 55 per cent of the state's total cases and 65 per cent of its COVID-19 fatalities

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta