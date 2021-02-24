Maharashtra Coronavirus News: While a week-long lockdown has been imposed in Amravati, educational institutions in Jalna have been ordered to remain shut till March 31.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The authorities in Maharashtra continue to impose fresh curbs in wake of the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of imposing a fresh lockdown if people continue to violate to COVID-19 rules.

While a week-long lockdown has been imposed in Amravati, educational institutions in Jalna have been ordered to remain shut till March 31. In Parbhani, travel restrictions and closure of religious places are among the measures taken to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has issued a notice directing that the judicial working hours in Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim districts be restricted to five hours a day.

After slipping below 5,000 for a day, new COVID-19 cases again crossed the 6,000-mark in Maharashtra on Tuesday on the back of a spike in the Akola division, while 51 patients died, a multi-week high, in the state. The Akola division, which consists of Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim and Akola districts, has emerged as the new COVID-19 epicentre in Maharashtra.

Also, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported one of the highest fatality counts in recent times at 51, taking the death toll to 51,857.

Last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also imposed fresh CVODI-19 restrictions. As per the new rules, if five or more COVID-19 patients are found in a building, it will be sealed. BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said stamps will be put on back of the hands of patients staying in home quarantine.

"300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai," he was quoted by News18 as saying.

The BMC has also made wearing of masks mandatory at all public places and public transport including local trains, and those violating the rule will be fined Rs 200.

Moreover, wedding halls, clubs, and restaurants etc will be raided to check if they are flouting Covid-19 rules. No gatherings will be held without attendees wearing masks.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta