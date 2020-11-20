Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, said that the BJP government in the state is mulling to impose a fresh lockdown in some parts of the state which have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots in the recent assessment.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Madhya Pradesh government is expected to impose a fresh round of lockdown in some parts of the state in wake of the latest surge in the coronavirus cases. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called a crucial meeting today to discuss the situation and decide on the restrictions to be imposed.

According to a report by India TV, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, said that the BJP government in the state is mulling to impose a fresh lockdown in some parts of the state which have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots in recent assessment to flatten the curve of the deadly pathogen. Narottam Mishra also informed that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a crucial meet with district collectors and other officials today evening to plan a roadmap for the lockdown.

"CM Shivraj Singh will be holding a meeting with seven district collectors and other officials to discuss the situation. Imposing lockdown again will surely be on the agenda," Mishra reportedly said when asked if the MP government will be imposing a lockdown or not.

According to the report, the MP government is mulling to implement a fresh set of restriction in cities including Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur and some other parts of the state, that could potentially emerge as COVID-19 hotspots. Bhopal and Indore, during the past week, have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots and accounted for a maximum number of cases being reported in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has so far logged nearly 1.90 lakh cases of coronavirus, of which 1,75,089 have recuperated across the state. Meanwhile, a total of 3,129 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the state so far. During the last 24 hours, Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,363 new infections of coronavirus, while 14 people died due to the deadly infection in the same span of time.

Earlier on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh recorded, 1,209 new cases of coronavirus, while 13 new fatalities were reported from across the state. Of the new cases on Wednesday, Bhopal accounted for 238, Indore 194, Gwalior 123 and Jabalpur 44. The number of total cases in Bhopal rose to 28,129 with 501 fatalities, while in Indore the case tally climbed up to 36,055, including 719 deaths. Gwalior and Jabalpur so far have recorded 13,526 and 13,473 cases, respectively.

Posted By: Talib Khan