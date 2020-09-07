New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A fresh fire erupted on a fully loaded oil supertanker off Sri Lanka's eastern waters, the Indian Navy said on Monday. Fire-fighting equipment and additional assets and personnel are enroute to bring the blaze under control.

"Re-ignition of fire observed on Starboard (Right) side of #MTNewDiamond. Fire-fighting & boundary cooling efforts intensified to bring fire under control. Salvage Team has arrived at scene. Additional assets, salvage personnel & FF equipment also enroute," the Navy Spokesperson tweeted along with photos of rescue operations.

“Fresh flames have risen in the funnel section of the MT New Diamond Supertanker and firefighters are battling the fire using foam to contain the blaze,” said the Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva, adding that the fire had not reached the oil cargo of around 2 million barrels,"said Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva, adding that the fire had not reached the oil cargo of around 2 million barrels.

The oil tanker MT New Diamond, carrying more than 270,000 tonnes of crude and diesel, first caught fire on Thursday. Even as the blazed was extinguished on Sunday, international salvage experts began assessing the damage over fears of an environmental disaster if there is a leak. The Indian Coast Guard had been engaged in fire fighting and pollution response operation for MT New Diamond since September 3. Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3 when it was transiting in Sri Lankan exclusive economic zone.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha